MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several communities responded to Mashpee after a report of a vehicle unloading fireworks went up in flames on Wednesday and sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky, officials say.

Photos from a beach nearby show a massive plume of smoke rising into the air. Another person at a beach says they heard a loud explosion before seeing a mushroom cloud of smoke.

A fireworks show was planned at the New Seabury Country Club at 9 p.m.

State police say they responded to Fairway Lane around 4:45 p.m. after learning a vehicle offloading material for a permitted fireworks display had caught fire.

Ordinance Technicians from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, as well as Troopers from the Crime Scene Services Section and Cape & Islands State Police Detective Unit are investigating.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox