MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews from several communities responded to Mashpee after a report of a vehicle unloading fireworks went up in flames on Wednesday and sent a huge plume of smoke into the sky, officials say.

Photos from a beach nearby show a massive plume of smoke rising into the air. Another person at a beach says they heard a loud explosion before seeing a mushroom cloud of smoke.

A fireworks show was planned at the New Seabury Country Club at 9 p.m.

State police say they responded to Fairway Lane around 4:45 p.m. after learning a vehicle offloading material for a permitted fireworks display had caught fire.

Ordinance Technicians from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, as well as Troopers from the Crime Scene Services Section and Cape & Islands State Police Detective Unit are investigating.

