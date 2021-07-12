(WHDH) — A teen working on his swing at a driving range was stunned when a bolt of lightning zapped his golf ball as it flew through the air.

Tomas Gomez told KSAT-TV that he was recently having fun at a TopGolf in Texas when sunny skies suddenly turned stormy.

Before leaving due to the inclement weather, Gomez took a final shot as one of his friends recorded it on video.

Gomez then smashed the golf ball and sent it soaring with a speed of 88 mph. Moments later, a massive bolt of lighting struck the ball in mid-air.

Screams were heard and people could be seen scrambling for shelter after the lightning strike.

“It could have hit me…It could have hit any of us, Gomes told the news outlet. “It was actually pretty scary after I was thinking about it for a while.”

In an Instagram post, TopGolf said that no on was injured and people were safely evacuated from the facility.

