A man kicked down a fare gate at MBTA Park Street station early Sunday morning, new video showed.
MBTA Transit Police said a 40-year-old Mladen man broke the gate off the turnstile just after midnight.
The man was then found around 6 a.m. at the entrance to the station, where he was arrested and taken to Transit Police headquarters, officials said. He also had a warrant for assault and battery on a police officer.
(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)