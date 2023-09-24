A man kicked down a fare gate at MBTA Park Street station early Sunday morning, new video showed.

MBTA Transit Police said a 40-year-old Mladen man broke the gate off the turnstile just after midnight. 

The man was then found around 6 a.m. at the entrance to the station, where he was arrested and taken to Transit Police headquarters, officials said. He also had a warrant for assault and battery on a police officer.

