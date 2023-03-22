HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police are searching for an armed robber who held up a convenience store at gunpoint on Wednesday.

Officers responding to the Richdale Food Shops on Lincoln Street around 2 p.m. reviewed video showing a man brandishing a semi-automatic pistol while demanding money from three men behind the counter.

He is described as being a white male who is 6 feet tall with a beard. He was wearing a New York Yankees hat, a black jacket with a yellow zipper, black sweatpants, and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hingham Police Detectives at 781-749-1212 or email detectives@hpd.org. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at hpd.org.

