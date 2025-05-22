BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying a man who was caught on camera smashing a rock through a vehicle’s rear windshield early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported vandalism overnight near a home on Alexander Street found a car window destroyed and checked nearby security video, which showed a man throw a rock through the window around 3:30 a.m.

The man who threw the rock, described as Black and wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, could be seen walking toward the vehicle with the rock over his shoulder and then throw it through the window.

The car owner says he’s given the video to the police in the hopers that they’ll be able to track down the man who damaged his car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)