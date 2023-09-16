ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after shocking video shows the moment an Amtrak train crashed into a vehicle on the tracks in Andover on Saturday.

Video obtained by 7NEWS shows the collision at Pearson and Essex streets around 9:30 a.m.

Amtrak confirmed the collision and noted there were no injuries to passengers or crew.

Witnesses said the woman who was in the car that got stuck on the tracks was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was OK.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

