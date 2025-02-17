BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a salon across from City Hall Plaza in Boston Monday morning.

At around 8:48 a.m., emergency crews responded to the motor vehicle crash near Cambridge and Sudbury streets, according to the Boston Police Department.

Damage was seen on the car and the glass windows of Sola Salon Studios at 3 Center Plaza.

Boston EMS took the driver away in an ambulance. Their condition was unknown.

Surveillance video shows the moment of impact. After the car struck the salon, it rolled back and bumped into a car parked on Cambridge Street.

Two pedestrians had just walked by before the crash.

The woman who usually works in the part of the salon damaged by the car was not at work Monday morning.

“Luckily, she usually works early morning, but luckily today, Monday, is a holiday, and she happened to be home. But we’re taking care of all the cleaning part and going through the insurance and stuff,” said salon owner Pyramood Yadov.

“It’s just a bad day,” he continued.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

