BOSTON (WHDH) - Surveillance video shows the moment a car slammed into the back of a school bus in Roxbury Tuesday afternoon.

In the video, a car rear-ends another car, sending it right into the back of the school bus at the intersection of Copeland and Warren streets.

The Boston Public Schools bus had two students onboard at the time of the crash, school officials said. The impact was so strong that one car involved was flipped on its side.

Police said no one needed medical treatment, including the bus driver and bus monitors who were also onboard the bus.

The two children were picked up by their parents, with one boy telling 7News he was doing okay.

Boston police said no one has been ticketed or charged in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

