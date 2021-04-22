WATCH: Video shows moment car rolled over young boy who was laying in Brockton street

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) – A Brockton boy was miraculously able to walk away after a car ran right over him.

Dantae Scott-Ramsay shows no signs of being run over but the whole incident is captured on video. It shows the 10-year-old laying in the middle of quiet, dead-end Somerset Place, tired from playing, when a white car slowly rolls over him and incredibly he jumps up and scampers away.

“When I ended up hearing the car and when it went over my leg and it felt like it went fully numb and I couldn’t move it,” he said. “That’s the part that was the scariest part.”

Dantae lives a couple of blocks away and when his mom, Frances Martins heard what had happened, she came running.

“My heart still races, even now. I’m still terrified of it,” she said. “I thank God that my son is here. You know, he’s alive but it could have been much worse.”

The boy spent just a short time in the hospital and said he has no idea how he got so lucky.

“I ended up popping up because it started hurting a lot,” he recalled. “I ended up laying on the floor and then I got up and it stopped hurting.”

Though thankful her son is OK, Dantae’s mom is not happy the 16-year-old unlicensed driver has so far only been ticketed for driving without a license.

Police said the teen told them he never saw Dantae or even knew he ran over him when he moved the car after washing it for his parents.

“I feel like something else needs to be done,” Martins said. “Something more should be done. This should be a lesson learned to not only that young gentleman but all young drivers out there, in a sense, to be more alert on the road when you’re driving, especially around kids.”

Police said more charges could follow for the 16-year-old driver.

