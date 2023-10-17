NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking new video shows the moment a dock collapsed in New Bedford with workers on it last week.

Fire officials say a bulkhead gave way, causing large construction machinery and debris to fall into New Bedford Harbor. Four workers were hurt in the collapse.

New Bedford’s fire chief said the roughly 8,000 square-foot pier had been under construction when it collapsed, though its unclear if that was a factor.

