LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking surveillance video shows the moment a driver left the road and slammed into a restaurant in Lynn on Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Commercial Street around 6 a.m. found a vehicle against Pollo Royal and significant damage to the front brick wall.

The vehicle has since been removed from the scene and the city’s Building Inspector is checking the stability of the restaurant.

The restaurant’s owner told 7NEWS it’s fortunate the crash occurred outside business hours because the tables where customers would have been sitting were sent flying through the air. He’s optimistic that he’ll be able to reopen soon.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

