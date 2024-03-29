CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA has released video showing a worker helping another worker free her hand from the door of a Red Line train at Harvard Station in December.

The video shows the woman get her hand stuck in the train and another worker help her free it seconds before it pulls away from the platform.

The MBTA says the operator of the train was suspended for 10 days and then retrained.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)