BOSTON (WHDH) - Shocking surveillance video shows the moment a school bus crashed into a home in Dorchester on Monday, sending two adults and two children to the hospital.

“I just heard a big bang and the house shook a little bit,” the owner of the house said of the moment of impact. “I felt somebody was trying to get in my house so I came outside to see what was going on, and I see a bus stuck up under my porch.”

Neighbor Stacey Coplin King heard the impact and left her own house to see what had happened. Her reaction?

“Oh my god, the bus is in that house!”

King then saw that the bus had hit her parked SUV before slamming into her neighbor’s house.

“The first thing that went through my head was – are the kids okay?” King said. “Can we get them off?”

Two juveniles and two adults, including the bus driver, were transported to the hospital. According to Boston Police all four suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The bus driver has told investigators the brakes did not work when she stepped on them.

The home the bus crashed into has been deemed unsafe for people to stay in.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)