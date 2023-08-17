BOSTON (WHDH) - Shocking videos released by the Steamship Authority on Wednesday shows the moment a ferry breaks loose, drifts sideways, and slams into a dock.

The scary incident occurred at the Wood’s Hole Terminal on July 27, when the M/V Sankaty came loose from its berth, drifted a short distance, and came to rest at the dock of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, which is located to the north of the Authority’s terminal.

It was determined that one of the vessel’s bow lines slipped off its bollard after it was berthed for the day. Due to the weather conditions, the second bow line subsequently slipped off the bollard, allowing the vessel to drift from the berth.

The authority says there were no injuries and it is treated the incident as a learning opportunity.

