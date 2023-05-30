REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - As police continue to investigate two separate shootings at Revere Beach that left three people wounded, new cell phone video shows the moments shots were fired during one of the incidents.

Footage obtained from 7NEWS sources shows what police confirmed to be the first of two shootings that happened on Sunday, May 28, occurring around the corner from the Revere Beach MBTA stop on Centennial Avenue, a couple blocks from the beachfront.

In the video, a large crowd of young people can be seen taking part in some sort of scuffle when a man wearing a white tank top and grey shorts and sneakers pulls out a handgun.

Raising the gun over another individual in front of him, the man is seen firing multiple rounds into a group of people out of view of the camera.

Police said a 17-year-old girl suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her lower body and was later treated at Mass General Hospital.

The night’s second shooting occurred an hour later at 8:05 p.m. by a bathhouse on Revere Beach Boulevard.

A 7NEWS source said in that case, a woman washing sand off of her feet after a day at the beach was hit. The 51 year old was treated for gunshot wounds to her legs and is expected to survive.

A 17-year-old boy was also grazed by a bullet, but refused medical attention, according to authorities.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson told 7NEWS investigators are getting closer to making an arrest, after state and local police collected ballistic evidence and interviewed witnesses, in addition to reviewing the new footage.

Officials said police previously arrested a juvenile male “who came to investigators’ attention following the second shooting” Sunday night. He was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm, but it is currently unknown if that person pulled the trigger in either incidents.

