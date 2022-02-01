MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An Orange Line train traveled through multiple stops with an open door during Saturday’s blizzard.

Video taken by a passenger shows the train moving with the door open between the Malden Center and Sullivan stations.

In a statement, an MBTA spokesperson said “It was a blizzard-related incident involving the door of a 42-year-old Orange Line car. The train was removed from service after the incident was reported.”

