PAXTON, MASS. (WHDH) - New video shows the moment suspects in a potential road rage incident ended up cuffed and in custody in Paxton last week.

Surveillance video obtained by 7NEWS shows the moment that caller, while on the phone with 911, pulled into the parking lot, with the suspects’ car right behind them.

An officer pulled up to the station and stopped the suspects’ vehicle just as they were about to leave the parking lot.

Officers arrested Carla Michelle Lopez-Reyes, 44, Raquel Lozada-Vega, 46, and Roberto Crespo, 40, outside the police station Wednesday.

SKY7 was overhead as the suspects were put into a Worcester police van.

Around 9:10 a.m., police say they received a call reporting a road rage incident, and the person calling said they’d been shot at.

The caller said they were on Pleasant Street entering Paxton. The caller later pulled into the Paxton Public Safety Complex parking lot, and the suspect followed them.

Paxton police said someone in the suspect’s vehicle may have fired a pellet gun during the suspected road rage incident.

The three suspects appeared before a judge Thursday to face charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property.

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