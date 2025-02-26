HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - Newly released body camera footage shows police in Providence tracking down several people wanted for a robbery in Massachusetts last month.

Providence police said the video shows officers arresting the men accused of robbing a FedEx driver in Harvard, Mass. It shows officers with guns drawn and the suspects on the ground.

Home surveillance video captured the robbery on Jan. 9. The driver attempted to deliver a computer to a home in Harvard when two people in masks grabbed the package out of his hands, taking off in a white car, according to the footage.

The driver told police there were four people in the vehicle.

The next day, the white car was spotted in Providence. A short police pursuit ended in a crash near the Providence-Cranston line, officials said.

Police in Providence said three of the men tried to run away, but officers caught up to them and took them into custody. The fourth was arrested on the highway.

