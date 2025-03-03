BOSTON (WHDH) - Surveillance video shows the moment people ran from a Boston Chick-fil-A on Saturday as an off-duty police officer shot a knife-wielding man inside.

Boston police said the man, a 32-year-old from Roslindale, chased two people with the knife before he was shot. The Chick-fil-A on Boylston Street was closed Monday after the incident.

A camera in front of a nearby business captured what appeared to be customers, employees, and bystanders fleeing the scene at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Jada Daley said she was one of the people who left everything behind and ran out the door when the incident occurred. She picked up her belongings Monday morning.

“None of this stuff matters. I mean, now that I am safe and good, I’m like, ‘Okay, I have an assignment due tomorrow.’ This stuff may matter now, but during that time, none of that stuff mattered, so I just followed instinct,” Daley said.

The video shows a man running toward the fast food restaurant, and moments later, several people are seen sprinting away.

Another witness, who was still shaken up, spoke to 7News off camera.

“I was walking out of the local liquor store and I actually brushed upon his shoulders. So there were two people chasing after a person, gray sweatpants, was running into Chick-fil-A from Chipotle,” he said.

Boston police said the off-duty officer inside immediately identified himself and told the man to drop the knife. When he didn’t, police said the officer started shooting.

The man with the knife was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Boylston Street was shut down for hours as investigators combed the area for video and spoke to witnesses.

