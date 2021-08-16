CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - New underwater video that was captured off the coast of Cape Cod showed a great white shark swimming rapidly toward researchers on Friday.

Greg Skomal of the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries was helping the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tag sharks when the video was taken.

“Cool underwater video footage of a curious white shark from last Friday’s research trip,” the conservancy wrote in a tweet.

Video showed the shark zooming through the water in the direction of the camera operator.

The conservancy noted that four sharks were tagged during the trip.

Cool underwater video footage of a curious white shark from last Friday's research trip where @GregSkomal of @MassDMF, working with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, tagged four sharks off the coast of Cape Cod! pic.twitter.com/8vDUf3KHI5 — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) August 16, 2021

