UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Newly released surveillance video shows the moment an Uxbridge school staff member carried a malfunctioning, smoking laptop outside after it burned a student in April.

In the video from April 9, a Whitin Intermediate School staffer runs down a flight of stairs while white smoke puffs out of a school-issued Chromebook. Just minutes earlier, a sixth-grade student was using the computer to take an English Language Arts MCAS test, according to Uxbridge Public Schools Superintendent Michael Baldassarre.

After the school building was evacuated, the student using the laptop was taken to a hospital by his mother for treatment of burns on his hands, Baldassarre said.

The Uxbridge Fire Department responded to the school to ventilate the building before students and staff were let back inside. The school district and Department of Technology and Digital Learning also began working with the laptop supplier to investigate the situation.

