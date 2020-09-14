WATCH: Video shows speeding pickup truck slam into home before rolling over in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking surveillance video captured the moment a speeding pickup truck slammed into an occupied home in Chelsea early Monday morning and came to a rest on its side.

Emergency crews responding to the crash on Clark Avenue around 6 a.m. helped remove the driver, who had become trapped inside the crumpled pickup truck.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Randi Millman, who lives in the house with her mother, says she was sleeping when the truck barreled into their dining room.

“It was a bang,” Millman recalled. “I didn’t even hear a screech, so I don’t think that there was any braking of the car involved because the only thing that woke me up was this massive thud.”

Millman and her mother did not suffer any injuries.

The crash left a large hole in the side of the home and major structural damage.

No additional information has been made available at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Chelsea Clark Ave vehicle struck the building with entrapment and major structural damage. Victim extricated with non life threatening injuries. Ok for media use with credit to Paul Koolloian pic.twitter.com/4T1EUH3gzq — Paul Koolloian (@paulkoolloian) September 14, 2020

