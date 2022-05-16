CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - Video taken Monday evening shows an EF1 tornado that touched down in New Hampshire.

The video was taken in Charlestown, N.H., just south of Claremont, around 6:30 p.m. The tornado packed speeds of about 90 miles per hour and left a path of destruction in its wake, according to the National Weather Service.

In the video, Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner said a weak vortex can be seen passing right over the man’s car. The man then drives toward where the tornado had just come from. There, downed trees were seen all along the side of the road.

No injuries were reported.

This is the fifth earliest tornado on record for the Granite State.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)