LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Video shared with 7NEWS shows the moment a tree fell on a set of power lines in Littleton while wind and rain moved through the town Wednesday.

The video was taken near the corner Matawanakee Trail and Mohawk Trail and captured utility infrastructure sparking as the tree took down wires.

Littleton was one of many communities from Maine to Pennsylvania included under a severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday.

As storms swept across the region Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service issued a series of more specific severe thunderstorm warnings.

Damage reports poured in, stretching from western Massachusetts to the Merrimack Valley and the North Shore.

Within Littleton, local police in a post on X confirmed they were on scene in the area of Matawanakee Trail and Mohawk Trail near 7:30 p.m.

Police said the area was closed to traffic due to downed trees and wires and asked people to stay away.

Traffic Alert: A Portion of Matawanakee Tr/Mowhak Tr closed due to downed trees and wires. Emergency crews are responding! Please stay clear #Stormeffect pic.twitter.com/JupLIG49Nl — Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) July 17, 2024

Severe storms on Wednesday came one day after another round of thunderstorms ripped through the region Tuesday.

The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Milford, New Hampshire, which was particularly hard hit and confirmed a microburst with 95 mile-per-hour winds caused some of the damage.

Surveyors also documented the aftermath of an EF1 tornado with peak winds of 110 miles-per-hour in Lyme, New Hampshire.

After this week’s wild weather, clearer skies are ahead, with no rain forecast for the Boston area until Tuesday of next week.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)