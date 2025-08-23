BOSTON (WHDH) - Wild dash cam video shows a state trooper dangling out of a vehicle after jumping inside to arrest a Boston city worker on weapons and assault charges.

The video of the struggle recorded the July 30 arrest of Nasiru Ibrahim, 25, of Norwood, during a traffic stop in South Boston. Ibrahim, who works for the City Facilities Department, was stopped for allegedly having illegally tinted windows and now his lawyer is asking why he was stopped at all.

“Immediately the trooper went and said, ‘what’s in your backpack?’ which seems odd if you’re stopping someone for tinted windows,” Ibrahim’s lawyer told 7NEWS.

The video shows the trooper jumping through the window prior to the arrest. He said when Ibrahim reached for the bag he thought was going to flee the traffic stop and he wanted to stop him.

During the struggle the trooper said he deployed his stun gun in an attempt to subdue Ibrahim and at one point Ibrahim used the weapon on him. After an off-duty Boston police officer assisted in placing Ibrahim under arrest, the trooper said he found an illegal gun in the car wrapped in a City of Boston sweatshirt.

Ibrahim’s lawyer says the vehicle he was driving didn’t belong to him and he didn’t know the weapon was in the car.

Ibrahim has been ordered held on $750,000 cash bail pending his next court appearance.

State police declined to comment on the arrest. The City of Boston says Ibrahim has been placed on unpaid leave.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

