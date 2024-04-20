TISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tisbury police shared video Saturday of a crash that downed wires on Martha’s Vineyard.

The surveillance video shows the moment a truck crashed through a utility pole at the intersection of State Road and Look Street and hit another truck.

Eversource responded to the scene to repair the damage.

No additional information was immediately available.

