BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials continue to search for people who threw traffic cones off the Mass. Ave. bridge last month.

Surveillance footage from January shows two people tossing cones from the bridge into the Charles River, and officials said the cones have been vandalized at least twice.

The cones are part of a pilot bike lane on the bridge, and officials said the vandalism is disrupting traffic.

