PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A family fishing trip off the coast of Provincetown turned into a surprise whale watch.

A viewer caught incredible footage of whales coming up close to their boat.

“That was different,” the viewer said after the whale breached from right under their boat.

The whales did not bump into the boat, leaving the once-in-a-lifetime interaction positive for both the pod and the fishing family.

At the end of their trip, they were also able to catch some striped bass for dinner.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)