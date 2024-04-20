QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking doorbell camera shows the moment a woman in Quincy was forced to make a mad dash when a coyote chased her as she walked her dog.

Keri Chojinowski said she was walking her dog Brodie down Bowes Avenue around 3 p.m. Thursday when she spotted a coyote in her neighbor’s driveway.

“I caught a glimpse of it and I was like, ‘Oh, no,'” she recalled. “So I quietly turned and started walking down back toward my house.”

But when she turned to leave, Chojinowski said the coyote bolted toward her and her beloved pet.

“That was scary,” she said, “I really thought I was going to have something biting my butt.”

It wasn’t until she and Brodie crossed the street that the coyote turned around and scampered away.

Chojinowski said she reported the incident to animal control, who advised her to get a loud air horn or whistle to make noise next time she’s out for a walk to scare away any coyotes that may cross her path.

