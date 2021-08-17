PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A boater in the water off Cape Cod recently captured video of an up-close encounter with a great white shark that was feeding on a giant whale carcass.

The video, taken off the coast of Race Point Beach in Provincetown by Kevin Dolphyn, showed the shark ripping chunks of blubber off the whale’s decaying remains.

A second video shared by Dolphyn showed the same shark circling his 22-foot boat from a close distance. He says the shark even took a couple of bites at the engine.

Dolphyn estimated the shark to be about 25 feet in length.

There have been dozens upon dozens of shark sightings off the Cape this summer.

A video taken by the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries and shared by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy showed a shark zooming through the water in the direction of the camera operator during a research trip last week.

Researchers have also warned beachgoers of a great white shark that has made its way up to the waters off the coast of southern Maine.

