A Vermont couple took a cruise to remember on the Fourth of July, capturing video of two raccoon stowaways who joined them for a once-in-a-lifetime ride around Lake Champlain.

Steve Lipkin said he and his wife were making their way out on the lake when out popped the two animals.

“The two heads popped up and it was the raccoons that had stowed away under the seats,” he said.

His wife, Shannon, said in the ensuing chaos the couple used cushions to corral the curious critters.

“I’m an animal lover, so I was mortified at the thought of these raccoons in the middle of the lake,” she said.

At one point, Steve said it looked like the raccoons decided to relax and enjoy the sights.

“They were just leaning over the side of the boat and enjoying the wind in their fur,” he recalled.

Once back at the dock, the animals scampered off, leaving the couple with a holiday memory they’ll never forget.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)