WARE, MASS. (WHDH) - A wild save recently played out in Ware as police helped get a young deer out of a backyard pool.

Police shared body camera video of the rescue on Friday, showing officers arriving to find the deer in the pool and struggling to get out.

Circling the water, officers at one point tried to lure the frightened deer over. The deer, though, kept getting caught in the pool covering.

Deer are known to be strong swimmers. But since this animal was still young, it may not have been able to stay afloat as well as an adult.

In the end, working against the clock, officers were able to help boost the deer out of the pool with a pool skimmer as the deer tried to pull itself up.

