WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have released surveillance video as they investigate a series of vehicle break-ins over the summer months, officials said.

Between June and August, police received reports of multiple vehicle break-ins in which certain neighborhoods were targeted. On June 7, vehicles on Cherry Street, Freedom Lane, Old Colony Way, Lazel street and Raynor Avenue were ransacked, according to a statement issued by Timothy Hanlon.

On Aug. 24, multiple vehicles were entered on Hopkins Drive. On Aug. 27, vehicles were broken into on Carleton Street, Pleasant Street and Whidden Avenue. Additional break-ins occurred on various dates on Court Street, Stetson Street and Whitman Avenue.

In two instances, unlocked vehicles were easily stolen because the keys were left inside. Two firearms were also stolen from an unlocked car and have not yet been recovered. In every case, vehicles were left unlocked, highlighting the importance of residents locking their cars.

Whitman Police are working with police departments from surrounding towns that have also reported a recent increase in car break-ins.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is that our residents remember to lock their vehicle doors,” Chief Hanlon said. “We can greatly reduce the number of break-ins if people remember to simply lock their doors. These thieves are not taking the time to try to enter locked vehicles as it increases the amount of time they are there and the likelihood that they will be caught.”

Anyone with information or video regarding the recent series of car thefts and break-ins is asked to contact Whitman Police at 781-447-1212. In the event of an emergency, call 911.

