TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a wild crash in Taunton overnight that shows the driver of a pickup truck fail to navigate a turn before slamming into a rock and crashing through a porch before coming to rest on top of two parked cars.

The violent crash, which was caught on home surveillance camera, occurred on Tremont Street around 10 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses say they heard a loud screeching sound before the truck left the road and hit a large rock.

The video shows sparks erupting from the bottom of the vehicle, which later bust into flames.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The condition of the driver was not immediately released.

