BOSTON (WHDH) - Wild surveillance video shows a crash in Boston on Thursday afternoon that left one car on top of another.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a blue car passing a red one on Huntington Avenue around 12:30 p.m. before it is sideswiped by a trash truck, sending it up and onto the red car’s hood.

Tommy Frost, who heard the crash, said, “Sounded like a truck full of metal passing by almost.”

Witness Pedro Garcia said he helped one of the drivers out of their car.

Boston police say one person involved was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for evaluation.

No additional information was immediately available.

