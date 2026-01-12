EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A wild crash in Everett on Sunday morning left the front stairs of a home damaged and it was caught on shocking home surveillance video.

Video of the crash on Glendale Street shows the driver lose control and crash into multiple homes.

A resident of the usually quiet street says there aren’t many crashes in the area.

“You don’t expect anything like this to happen and just for this car to go right in the middle of our neighbors yards and wreaking havoc is just kind of unthinkable,” he said.

A man could be seen climbing out of the window and walking away from the wreck.

Elizabeth Brennan-Pratt lives across the street and heard the crash around 7:30 a.m.

“So, we woke up out of bed we were completely asleep looked out the window saw the car facing the other direction on our neighbors lawn,” she said.

Police say there were no injuries and no arrests as a result of the crash.

