BOSTON (WHDH) - A wild turkey was spotted roaming the streets of downtown Boston on Tuesday afternoon.

Video taken in the area of State Street around 1 p.m. showed the turkey crossing in front of traffic near Sweetgreen.

The large bird then stopped to greet a group of people who were dining on an outdoor patio.

Many people who encountered the turkey could be seen laughing and taking video of the unusual sight.

