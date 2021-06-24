WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were injured when a car crashed into a diner in Worcester on Thursday, officials said.

Surveillance video shows a car slamming into Miss Worcester Diner, customers jumping from their seats outside.

“It was just so loud and scary,” said owner Kim Kniskern. “Luckily there was no structural damage.”

Kniskern said she called 911 after seeing the injuries the driver had sustained from the crash. Emergency crews arrived at the scene seconds later.

The two people hurt in the crash are expected to be OK, Worcester police said.

The car was towed away from the scene and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

