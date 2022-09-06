PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - New video from Brown University shows recent wild weather flooding the inside of dorm rooms and displacing 30 students, according to university officials.

“This is quite the experience for being in college less than a week, not even starting classes yet,” first-year student Justin Meszler told 7NEWS.

Meszler, who lives on the second floor at the Archibald-Bronson House on Keeney Quad, said he was doing laundry on the first floor when water began seeping inside.

“We slowly started seeing that seeping in through the door and then eventually through all the windows on the bottom floor until it was 3-4 inches inside,” said Meszler.

Dozens of students then made their way out of the flooded floor to safety and called for help.

“As the flooding happens, we tried to stop the flooding, more people came down to try to alert others, started unplugging electronics, my roommate Thomas turned off the power down there just in case,” said Meszler.

The students living on the first floor had to leave. Meszler said most of the people he knows are staying at other residence halls with friends as crews work to remove the water, and assess and repair the damage done.

The university said they’re working to get students back in their rooms as fast as possible or to get them temporary housing, but Meszler said he’s still worried.

“It’s a little frustrating and I can only imagine for the people that live down there that might be afraid of having to move back down there if it happens again,” Meszler said.

