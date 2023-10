Multiple cars and a truck were involved in a crash inside the O’Neill Tunnel Wednesday morning, and the scene was cleared within a little over an hour.

On the northbound side of I-93, a truck hit the front of the car as the driver tried to merge into the left lane around 7:53 a.m. The crash affected multiple vehicles.

The scene was cleared by 9:16 a.m.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)