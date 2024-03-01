GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Gardner Fire Department shared shocking video Thursday showing a strong wind gust blowing a large part of the metal roof off the station, causing major damage.

Temporary repairs are being made to fix the damage, which occurred as the department’s weather station measured a wind gust around 60 mph, according to a post on their Facebook page.

