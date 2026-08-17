CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was pulled from her car Monday evening after it was struck by a commuter rail train in Concord.

The crash took place near the Concord Commuter Rail station on Thoreau Street. Witnesses say the woman drove through the gate blocking the tracks.

Three people could be seen pulling the woman out of her badly damaged vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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