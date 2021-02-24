WATCH: Woman arrested after pushing shopper to the ground during alleged shoplifting incident in Swampscott

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspected shoplifter was arrested shortly after she was caught on surveillance camera pushing a woman to the ground.

The store clerk inside the Richdale Foodstore in Swampscott had already called 911 to report the woman whom they suspected of shoplifting. But in the time it took the authorities to arrive, a 63-year-old woman confronted the suspect.

“She attempted to intervene they had a conversation about the other person not wearing a mask,” Detective Sargeant Locke said.

Things got heated and the suspect is seen shoving the woman to the ground where a struggle ensued.

The suspect took off and police found her close by with a knife and the victim’s phone in her possession.

“During the assault she wound up stealing the woman’s phone which we later discovered during the booking process,” Locke said.

The suspect is behind bars and is not only facing charges for the assault but also two probation warrants.

