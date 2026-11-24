NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman being chased by a flock of gobbling turkeys in Newton Saturday was able to get away from the unyielding birds when a stranger pulled over and allowed her to get into her car.

Taryn Laprade said she and her pastor were driving back from a volleyball game when they took a wrong turn down Old Farm Road, where they spotted two turkeys chasing a woman down the sidewalk.

“It was bizarre. I’ve never seen anything like it before. I see turkeys all the time, but I’ve never seen turkeys aggressive like that, I mean they were right on her,” Laprade said. “It just seemed like they were getting more and more aggressive as we were getting closer, so that was when we realized, oh, she needs help!”

Laprade rolled the window down and began to record. She asked the woman being chased if she had been feeding the turkeys, and the woman responded that she hadn’t. When a third turkey joined in on the chase, Laprade said the woman began to get nervous, so she told her to get in the car.

“She went to go get in the car but then they were chasing her into the car, so that’s when he got out to kind of chase them off so she could get into the truck,” Laprade explained.

As the trio drove away, they spotted dozens more of the birds in the area.

“Afterwards she thanked us and kept telling us, ‘you saved my life.’ She was very, very grateful that we pulled up,” Laprade said.

Laprade says the woman was not hurt.

State officials say if you run into aggressive turkeys, don’t run, but stand your ground and make loud noises.

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