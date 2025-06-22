RUTLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman in Rutland is recalling the shocking moment her dogs went toe-to-toe with a black bear on Sunday morning.

Paige Josti said she heard her dogs barking but didn’t think anything of it until she opened the door to the back yard and saw them tangling with a black bear.

“We went to let the dogs in and when I opened my slider I noticed there was a bear in the tree,” she told 7NEWS.

Josti says it’s not unusual to see a bear on her property but this was the firs time her dogs came face-to-face with one.

“I think the poor bear was just strolling through and my dogs were interested, then he went up the tree and it was game on,” she said, adding that she feared the worst when she saw the animals interacting.

“My fear was that he was going to swat at one of the dogs and I was about to witness something terrible,” she said.

The bear eventually ran off, her dogs came in the house, and she called Animal Control to report the sighting.

The dogs were uninjured.

