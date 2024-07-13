TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 58-year-old Marlboro woman is facing her third operating under the influence charge after a near head-on crash was caught on camera in Tewksbury, officials said.

Susan Kapopoulos has been arrested on charges of operating under the influence of liquor, third offense and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 10 Clark Road around 6:25 p.m. found a Honda CRV that had slammed into a tree and a fence. When Kapopoulos regained consciousness, police say she punched a firefighter.

She was arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court and released on her own recognizance on the condition she abstain from drugs or alcohol.

