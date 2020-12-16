A meteorologist was about to go live on-air when a woman sprinted into a thick layer of sea foam in search of her dog in Australia.

Seven Network Australia caught the moment the woman jumped in the sea calling for her dog, Hazel.

The dog’s head could be seen bobbing in the sea foam.

With the help of others, the woman reunited with Hazel.

Powerful storms have been battering the coastlines along Eastern Australia, causing the thick sea foam.

