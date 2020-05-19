STEPHENS CITY, Va. (WHDH) — A woman in Virginia wanted to hug her mother whose in a nursing home, so she got creative to abide by the facility’s measures against the coronavirus.

In a video posted to Twitter on May 13, the woman could be seen hugging her mother while wearing an inflatable hippo costume.

“This is wonderful,” the elderly woman could be heard saying.

My mother-in-law hugging my grandmother in an inflatable hippo suit wearing a tutu is the content you needed today. Her nursing home is letting family members hug each other in these sterilized suits ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UokmU6lNtw — Nick Bolerjack (@NickyBoler) May 13, 2020

