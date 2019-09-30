SALINAS, Calif. (WHDH) — A woman with a meat cleaver took another woman hostage inside a police station’s lobby in California last Wednesday.

A surveillance camera inside the Salinas police station showed the 22-year-old suspect rushing in as the 43-year-old victim prepared to leave, police said.

The suspect then grabbed the victim by the neck and led her back into the lobby while holding the cleaver to her head.

Officers swarmed the lobby with stun guns drawn before taking the suspect into custody.

The tense standoff lasted just over a minute.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)