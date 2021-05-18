WATCH: Worcester officials searching for bear spotted prowling around Worcester lake

The search is on for a bear that approached a group of fishermen in Worcester.

The four men were fishing on Indian Lake when they say the bear suddenly approached them. They said they do not believe the bear was threatening them but the fishermen grabbed their poles and ran anyway.

The men said they will never forget the close encounter.

“The bear must have smelled the hornpout and came out to see us,” one of them said.

Animal control says the bear is a juvenile and only weighs about 100 pounds. It is likely to have recently left its mother in search of its own territory to roam.

They said the hope is that it will rest for the night before making its way to a more secluded area.

Anyone who may come in contact with the animal is urged to keep their distance so that the bear does not become too familiar with humans.

